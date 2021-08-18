Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TELA Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TELA Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.95. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 130.59%.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 79,970 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 99,974 shares of company stock worth $1,262,565 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

