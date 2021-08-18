Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Advantage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

FA opened at $23.06 on Monday. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $34,842,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $12,803,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $22,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.