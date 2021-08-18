Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yue Yuen Industrial in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

