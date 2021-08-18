Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

