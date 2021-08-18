Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hanger, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanger in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $856.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27. Hanger has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Hanger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hanger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hanger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hanger by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

