Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

KOP stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Koppers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Koppers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

