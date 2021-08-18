Jeffrey Sagansky Buys 97,143 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 79,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,878. The company has a market capitalization of $334.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.04. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.