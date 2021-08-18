Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis lifted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,335. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

