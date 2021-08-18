JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

JBLU stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,199,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,904. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,653 shares of company stock valued at $379,937 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 95,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $26,230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

