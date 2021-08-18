Joanna Coles Sells 1,792 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11.

On Monday, June 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $128,236.02.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

