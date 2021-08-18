John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BTO traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,313. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.