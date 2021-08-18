Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JOUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

