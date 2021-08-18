Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.

MRNA opened at $401.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.41. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 346.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $18,929,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $6,103,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.