Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.
MRNA opened at $401.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.41. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 346.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $18,929,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $6,103,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
