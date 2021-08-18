JulSwap (JULD) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and $672,817.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00054109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00131385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00149068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,539.35 or 0.99947951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00893819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 547,555,099 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

