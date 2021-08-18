Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,370 Price Target at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,316.50 ($121.72).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,310 ($82.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,388.28. The company has a market capitalization of £13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.26.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

