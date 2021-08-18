Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (GRUB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 269,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

