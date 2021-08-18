JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Reaches $150.87 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $150.87 million and $194.02 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00129135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00149788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.09 or 1.00129969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.36 or 0.00891516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.37 or 0.06751084 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

