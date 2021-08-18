Kadena One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001417 BTC on exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00149385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,657.47 or 0.99821810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.90 or 0.00880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.39 or 0.06852005 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,558,906 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

