Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLTR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Kaltura stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

