Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Kaltura has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $14.00.
Kaltura Company Profile
See Also: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.