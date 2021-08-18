Katherine T. Gates Sells 19,883 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $576.27 million, a PE ratio of 694.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth about $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

