Katie Seitz Evans Sells 3,329 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $89,283.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 418,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,235,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Magnite stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. 3,926,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.78. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 24.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $648,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

