KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) vs. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Financial Survey

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 24.24% 18.23% 1.21% KB Financial Group 22.85% 9.71% 0.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander-Chile has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander-Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and KB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.77 billion 2.49 $711.90 million $1.54 12.95 KB Financial Group $16.12 billion 1.15 $3.18 billion $7.38 6.06

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander-Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Banco Santander-Chile and KB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 2 0 2.50 KB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than KB Financial Group.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats KB Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage. The Middle-market segment serves institutions such as universities, government entities, local and regional governments, and companies engaged in the real estate industry who carry out projects to sell properties to third parties. The Global Corporate Banking segment consists of foreign and domestic multinational companies. The Other segment includes the financial management division, which develops global management functions such as managing inflation rate risk, foreign currency gaps, interest rate risk, and liquidity risk. The company was founded on September 7, 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers loans, deposit, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as small and home office, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking services, including financing and financial advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, real estate development projects, and social overhead capital projects, as well as securities underwriting and structured finance; brokerage and other supporting services; injuries, illnesses, long-term care, disabilities, accidents, property losses or other events, automobile, general property and casualty, and life insurance products; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other related services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment financing; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; real estate trust management; general advisory; and trust account management services. KB Financial Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

