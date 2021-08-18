KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.8 days.

OTCMKTS KBCSF remained flat at $$84.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.70. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $85.46.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

