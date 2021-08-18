Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ada Poon sold 9,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.52), for a total value of A$33,707.97 ($24,077.12).

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.