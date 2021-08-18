Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KOYJF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87. Kemira Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

