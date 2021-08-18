Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
KOYJF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87. Kemira Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
About Kemira Oyj
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.