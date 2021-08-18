Kendall Capital Management Has $272,000 Stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HOME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,823 shares of company stock worth $288,345. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

