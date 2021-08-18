Kendall Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 817,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

