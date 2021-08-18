Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,184,442 shares of company stock valued at $193,675,774 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

