Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,144 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.