Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 5.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,603,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period.

DDIV stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.