Kevin C. Burns Sells 37,498 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,890. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 241.12, a PEG ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

