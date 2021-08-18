KeyCorp Lowers Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target to $18.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ecovyst stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

