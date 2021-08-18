Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.89. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. ATB Capital upped their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

