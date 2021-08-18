Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

TSE KEY opened at C$30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.89. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.20.

Get Keyera alerts:

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.69.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.