Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.590-$1.650 EPS.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.45. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $168.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.90.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.