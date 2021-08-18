Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.38.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $158.43. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

