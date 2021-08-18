Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 167,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 523,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

