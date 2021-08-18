Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 4.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 7,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,625,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
KC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
