Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 4.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 7,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,625,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

KC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

