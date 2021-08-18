Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Insider Gary Wilder Purchases 470,000 Shares of Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider Gary Wilder purchased 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £150,400 ($196,498.56).

Gary Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Gary Wilder purchased 17,552 shares of Kingswood stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £5,616.64 ($7,338.18).

LON KWG opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.12. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

