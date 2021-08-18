Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Up 23.5% This Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.44 billion and $147.54 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003889 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00132212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00148989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,629.56 or 0.99845256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00891377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.72 or 0.06609844 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,648,839,875 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,500,160 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.