Klever Market Capitalization Achieves $146.07 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Klever has a total market cap of $146.07 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00053848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00130141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00149626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,431.21 or 1.00485778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.73 or 0.00892978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

