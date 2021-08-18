Klimatas Achieves Market Cap of $9,917.90 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $9,917.90 and approximately $118.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

