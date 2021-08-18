Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Purchases C$97,020.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at C$3,285,140.32.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 2,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

Shares of GUD stock remained flat at $C$5.43 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 319,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of C$668.44 million and a P/E ratio of 15.03. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$6.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

