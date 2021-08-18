Kohl’s Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of KSS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.