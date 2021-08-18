Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.98

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.98 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 39346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 197,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 409,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

