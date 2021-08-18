Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

