Kruif John De Sells 2,787 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Merus stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Merus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Merus by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 209,514 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Merus by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,564 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Merus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 206,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merus by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 162,986 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

