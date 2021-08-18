Kryll (KRL) Price Reaches $0.30

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kryll has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $62,509.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00057709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00856231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00047983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00104837 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.