K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 99.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.74 ($13.81).

Shares of SDF stock traded down €0.48 ($0.56) on Wednesday, hitting €11.02 ($12.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

